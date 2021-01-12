Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular faces on Indian television. The 43-year-old actress is currently seen in Anupamaa and the show is doing miraculously well and has a massive fan following.

Advertisement

Today, we are going to talk about the time when Rupali was dropping her kid at school and two bikers abused and attacked her.

Advertisement

The incident happened near Bharat Nagar Signal, near Banana Leaf in Versova and Rupali Ganguly was really traumatized to see the horrible behaviour of two young men hurling abuses at her. In an interview with SpotboyE, the Anupamaa actress revealed that “My son tried to take my mobile by lunging forward and just while taking care of him, my foot from the brake went back a little and the car moved forward, but mind you not more than an inch. Consequently, my car happened to touch a bike.”

Rupali continued and revealed that the two of them were really angry and one of them approached her car and started hurling abuses. “It was nauseating. My child was hearing them. I told him ‘Kuch nahin hua hai, why are you overreacting?’I even apologized, but he was in no mood to listen,” she added. The man then hit her window hard enough to break the glass. The shattered pieces hit her hand and she began bleeding. “I told him ‘Itna gussa kis baat ka hai?’ In turn, he started going off towards the backside of my car. It was clear he wanted to smash the rear windscreen. Frankly, I don’t know what he wanted to do,” she said.

And before they could break the second window, Rupali Ganguly drove off from the scene and went to the school. Upon reaching the school, her son was crying so badly and refused to go to school. When the school authorities were informed about the incident, they told her to take him back home.

“Would you believe nobody reacted even when I got down from the car near the school. Bas kuch log were very curious to know ‘Kya hua?’. Nobody even offered to take me to a doctor for medical assistance. That’s the spirit of our Mumbai,” Rupali said.

The Anupamaa actress then went to the police station and registered an FIR against the young men and police identified the culprits using the CCTV footage. Later, the two men apologized to the actress and asked for forgiveness. They were accompanied by their mothers and they requested, “‘Aap bhi maa hain (You are also a mother). Leave our kid”.

“I told them if my son had misbehaved and attacked in this manner, I myself would have brought him to the police station,” she said.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Beyhadh 2 Actor Shivin Narang To Resume Work Soon; Says, “I Have Some Things On Mind”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube