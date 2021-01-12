Actor Shivin Narang is looking forward to spending this year doing things with greater clarity. The Beyhadh 2 actor says he is more confident because he knows how to go about his journey, personally as well as professionally.

“There were so many emotions that we went through, there was a fear because of the pandemic as I have my parents at home and then work was also suffering, this thought ‘what will happen next?’ was always there. These are some emotions that have helped me grow as a person and as an actor too. So whatever it was I have accepted 2020 as a positive change for me. And in 2021, I am more clear about what I want and how I want,” shares the actor, who has been part of shows such as Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera and Beyhadh 2.

However, Shivin Narang also doesn’t take away the learning that 2020 gave him.

Shivin Narang said, “2020 was the year when I learnt a lot of things, like knowing myself better and spending time with myself. Be it 2019 or even before that I was always busy with my shoots, and then last year I got to spend good time with my family and I learnt a lot of things, though they are not big things, they were the ones I have never tried before, and it was an achievement for me.”

The actor is currently in talks for a couple of projects. “In 2020 I did not start working because I have parents at home. But in 2021, with the vaccine coming, I have some things on my mind and I will resume work shortly,” Shivin said.

