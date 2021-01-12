Bollywood and television actress Vedita Pratap Singh has tied the knot with her longtime beau Aaron Edward Sale, who is a US national.

The wedding happened in a private ceremony attended by family members, due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, at Lake County Court in Montana, USA.

An ecstatic Vedita shared: “I am thrilled to start our lives together! I thank everyone for the love they have showered on me over the years. We humbly seek your blessings as we embark upon this new journey.”

Vedita, who has appeared in Bollywood films like Bhindi Bazaar, The Past, and Mumbai 125 km is super excited to start this new chapter of her life. Among photographs she shared is one that shows her wearing sindoor.

The actress informed that the Indian wedding ceremony will take place in her hometown Lucknow once she returns to India with Aaron.

“I will continue to act and entertain my audience upon returning to India. We are also planning an Indian style wedding after we return to the country. I would like to thank everyone for their support on this big decision of my life,” Vedita shared.

On the work front, Vedita was last seen in The Hidden Strike, a digital film on India’s surgical strikes.

