Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house has come as a shock to the entire nation. She was one of the most brilliant players from the beginning of the show and has got a massive fan-following post her stint in the show.

Advertisement

Ever since the eviction, her fans are going gaga on the internet and trending #BringBackJasmin with over 2 million tweets on Twitter.

Advertisement

Recently, Jasmin Bhasin did #AskJasmin with her fans on Twitter after she got evicted from the show as she wanted to connect with her fans all across the nation. A fan asked if the Naagin actress is entering the show again and her fans were really excited and happy to read her answer.

A fan asked, “Hi… @jasminbhasin ma’am By seeing #AskJasmin I have one and only top question was… ARE YOU RE-ENTRYING INTO THE #BiggBoss14 ?? I’m waiting for your reply ma’am Not even I’m and many of your fans are waiting for your reply…”

Tweet-3

Hi… @jasminbhasin ma’am

By seeing #AskJasmin I have one and only top question was… ARE YOU RE-ENTRYING INTO THE #BiggBoss14 ?? I’m waiting for your reply ma’am

Not even I’m and many of your fans are waiting for your reply…@AlyGoni #AlyGoni #JasminBhasin #JasLy — Suspecious_Shiva (@SuspeciousShiva) January 11, 2021

Replying to the tweet, Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “This is the most asked question & I’m here to address it. If the makers would call me back, I would go back for you guys. As I can see how heartbroken you all are by my exit. So yes I would, just for my fans.”

This is the most asked question & I’m here to address it. If the makers would call me back, I would go back for you guys. As I can see how heartbroken you all are by my exit. So yes I would, just for my fans. https://t.co/1OWZvfoMSr — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) January 12, 2021

Bigg Boss 14 makers, are you listening? Please say YES.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin and Rashami Desai are also having a cold war on Twitter. For the unversed, Desai went inside the house to cheer up her friend Vikas Gupta. On January 9, she tweeted, “Just wanna clear the air what I told @AlyGoni to play for him self was only for him and not for anyone else. And I feel his a good player.”

Just wanna clear the air what I told @AlyGoni to play for him self was only for him and not for anyone else. And I feel his a good player. — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) January 9, 2021

On January 10, Jasmin took to her Twitter account and wrote, “@TheRashamiDesai’s definition of bullying is totally off the hook. If talking about personal agendas in the house is bullying then you have bullied the most. That’s all you did in your season, dragged personal grudges into the show.”

@TheRashamiDesai’s definition of bullying is totally off the hook. If talking about personal agendas in the house is bullying then you have bullied the most. That’s all you did in your season, dragged personal grudges into the show.#JasminBhasin #TeamJasmin #JBinBB14 #BiggBoss https://t.co/FHknR4pBc4 — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) January 10, 2021

Now, Rashami Desai has replied to Jasmin on Twitter for her tweet and wrote, “#TeamJasmin or @jasminbhasin seems like u want to create some “Tamasha”? So here i go for ONE LAST TIME..“A lion doesn’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep”. Advice tha out of personal experience, bully dikha bully bola.. 🙏🏻🙊 Good Luck 🙌🏻”

#TeamJasmin or @jasminbhasin seems like u want to create some “Tamasha”?

So here i go for ONE LAST TIME..

“A lion doesn’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep”.

Advice tha out of personal experience, bully dikha bully bola.. 🙏🏻🙊 Good Luck 🙌🏻 https://t.co/24C82xMUz3 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) January 10, 2021

What are your thoughts on Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction from Bigg Boss 14? Would you be interested in seeing her back on the show again? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Master Box Office Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Is All Set For A Kickass Opening

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube