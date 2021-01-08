While using social media, it appears to many that everything is free and the world is so good. But nothing is free. And it’s quite a popular saying that if you are getting a free service then you are the product. And if you have watched docuseries like The Great Hack or The Social Dilemma on Netflix then you must clearly know what are we talking about.

Advertisement

Many social media apps already earn billions of money with users’ data. And now it seems WhatsApp is ready to join the bandwagon. The Facebook-owned messaging app has thrived in the world market thanks to its strict privacy policy and promise that it keeps the messages of consumers private and encrypted. However, it has been alleged that the update in their new policy will enable Facebook to access the data of the consumer while putting the privacy at risk.

Advertisement

The news has gone viral on social media and everyone is talking about it. A huge section of netizens has criticised the update and have started considering the options like Telegram and Signal. Some people are also busy making jokes and memes around it.

We have always shared Bollywood, Hollywood & OTT memes related to the latest social trends with you and this time again we are here. Have a look at some of the most hilarious memes about Whatsapp’s new policy which are going viral on Twitter.

What are your thoughts on the new update of WhatsApp? Are you also considering moving on to some other messaging app or will continue to use WhatsApp just like before? Let us know in the comments section.

Meanwhile, if you are considering to move on from WhatsApp then you must know one thing. As per Indian Express, the privacy policy of the app highlights that if someone is deleting the app from their device without deleting its account by using the in-app feature, then that user’s information will remain with the company. So if you want to move on completely you have to first delete your account from the app and then finally delete the app.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput News: Bombay High Court Concludes Hearing Of The Case Filed By The Late Actor’s Sisters

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube