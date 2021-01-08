Sushant Singh to play a detective in new crime show

Actor Sushant Singh, popular for hosting the crime show Savdhaan India, will be seen playing a detective in a new digital crime series.

The interactive crime fiction series, “Kaun? Who Did It?”, features Sushant as Adi, an ex-cop turned private detective. He is not a huge fan of the police force, has a brace on his leg and uses a walking stick.

Seen playing his partner-in-solving-crime, will be actress Samvedna Suwalka. She portrays a gritty assistant police inspector.

“We conceptualised, shot and delivered this show in the lockdown and it’s heartening to begin this year with its release. Umesh Bist (show-runner) and Sunjoy Shekhar (writer) ensured that the content is cleverly planned within the limitations of lockdown without compromising on the much-loved flavour of a crime thriller,” said Guneet Monga, CEO, Sikhya Entertainment.

Every episode will feature a murder case, giving the audience the opportunity to don the detective’s hat and win prizes.

The show will be live on Flipkart App, starting January 9

“‘Kaun? Who did it?’ is built on people’s increasing fascination for shows with an element of ‘guessing’ and the innate urge to unravel a mystery. This show will provide the thrill of visceral entertainment and the rush of decoding a secret before the protagonist does,” said Prakash Sikaria, Vice-President (Growth and Monetisation) at Flipkart. Stick to this space for regular entertainment updates.

