The fans of KGF have been dying to watch the sequel for a long time now. Whole 2020 passed away while waiting for its release but can a big screen entertainer release on OTT? No! So as the pandemic restrictions are being laid off in India now, the makers are here with a big promise.

KGF Chapter 2’s much-awaited teaser is out now and if we say it promises Entertainment than it will be an understatement. The teaser which has just been released by the makers promises Maha Entertainment for the audience and it seems all the fans are in for a huge treat.

While Superstar Yash is sure set to set the screens on fire with his larger than life personality, new entries in the franchise like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are also here for something gigantic. Watch the teaser below:

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt recently spoke about his character Adheera in KGF Chapter 2 and said that it is one of the craziest he has ever played.

“Adheera is one of the craziest characters I have played so far. He is fearless, powerful and ruthless. There was a lot of physical prep required to become Adheera, about one and a half hours to do the make-up to get the look and a lot of prep mentally to get into the skin of the character. The character required a lot from me in terms of these attributes,” said Sanjay Dutt while speaking to IANS.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is high on action. Chapter 2 of the KGF franchise brings back Kannada star Yash as the gangster Rocky and also features Anant Nag and Malavika Avinash in important roles.

“The film is a sequel to ‘KGF Chapter 1’, so you can expect all that and more. Yash and I have a face-off in the film, obviously which was a lot of fun. A lot of props were involved and the sequences are choreographed beautifully. The film is high on action. Other than that, I want the audience to enjoy the action in the film without saying too much,” said Sanjay Dutt.

