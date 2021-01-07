Yash was a part of KGF Chapter 1 and both, the film and the actor garnered heaps of praises. The film will be remembered for eons to come and Yash gave meaning to the word superstardom. KGF 1 released in 2018 and received huge success at the box office. The film also did well on its television telecast.

Fans of KGF had been asking the makers for Part 2 and much to their surprise and excitement, it was announced in 2020. Beginning 2021 with a bang, the teaser for KGF Chapter 2 will be out tomorrow, January 8 at 10:18 AM. Being superstar Yash’ birthday tomorrow, it is a gift to all his fans.

Yash shared, “KGF 1 was a magnum opus in a way and a complete labour of love and ambition. We had many limitations with Chapter 1 and ambition was the fuel that drove us. The team worked really hard and the success that Chapter 1 recieved was needless to say, a massive gratification in every way. We have worked just as hard, if not more, in putting together KGF 2 and made the film bigger in scale. The sucess of Chapter 1 has empowered us to do better and we hope to please and entertain our existing audience and also widen the audience and fan base for KGF Chapter 2. The agenda is to entertain our audience.”

On his role in KGF Chapter 2, Yash shared, “Chapter 1 was an introduction to Rocky, his personality, his world and his hunger to overcome his demons. In KGF 2, you will see some different shades to Rocky that you haven’t seen before. It will be a bigger action-packed and emotional ride!”

KGF Chapter 2 is a sequel to the mindblowing 2018 starrer. Starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Prashanth Neel. It is presented by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, Hombale Films and AA Films. The first visual, ‘KGF Chapter 2 Teaser’ will be out on Hombale Films handle on January 8 at 10:18 AM.

