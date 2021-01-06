Rashmika Mandanna is quite a huge name in the South Indian film industry and owing to the success of her films, the beauty enjoys a massive fan following across the country. But back in 2019, the Dear Comrade actress was trolled badly for not knowing Kannada language properly. On the other hand, Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty was hailed for her knowledge about the langauge. Read below to know the scoop.

Back in 2019, Anushka wished her mom on her birthday on Instagram when she penned it down in Kannada.

Now, Anushka Shetty has been born and raised in Karnataka. The Baahubali actress wished her mom Prafulla Shetty in Kannada and fans were left in awe of her. Netizens started hailing her for being grounded to her roots. Rashmika Mandanna came into the picture because even though she has worked in Kannada films, she reportedly doesn’t have proper command over the language.

It so happened that Rashmika’s film Dear Comrade was released in four languages i.e Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. During an interview, the actress said that she finds Kannada difficult to speak and for obvious reasons, it didn’t go down well with the Kannadigas.

Netizens started trolling Rashmika mercilessly on Anushka Shetty’s post for the same. Take a look at Shetty’s Instagram post here:

That’s one lovely family picture.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her big Bollywood debut this year with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

The film is inspired by real events set in the 1970s and is the story of India’s most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.

Mission Majnu is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. The thriller stars Sidharth Malhotra as a RAW agent who leads the mission. This film marks two important firsts – it will be south superstar Rashmika Mandanna’s highly-anticipated Bollywood debut and the directorial debut of award-winning ad filmmaker, Shantanu Bagchi.

