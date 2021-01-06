Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is currently in news for his upcoming magnum-opus titled RRR. The upcoming mega-budget historic film features big names like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn among others.

If that wasn’t enough, the much-awaited film has just got bigger. The reports have been doing rounds that the teaser of the film will be out on Jan 26. And now we hear that Rajamouli is in talks with superstar Chiranjeevi for his voiceover for RRR’s teaser.

As per tollywood.net report, a certain source has revealed that the teaser of RRR will feature both Jr NTR and Ram Charan. But the voiceover of Chiranjeevi will be the icing on the cake for which the filmmaker has approached him recently.

Well, that would really be amazing if it comes true.

RRR will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, besides other Indian languages.

Rajamouli has said that RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s and is based on the lives of two well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Interestingly, RRR was earlier supposed to release in Jan 2021. However, due to pandemic, it got postponed. If the teaser of the film releases on 26 January, the fans will be able to witness at least something about the film and it will be indeed a happy moment for all of them.

A few posters from the film featuring its lead stars have already been released and they received a phenomenal response.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined at home. Ram posted a note on Instagram, saying: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. No symptoms and quarantine at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger.” Alongside the note, he added: “Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.”

Earlier in December, he had attended the wedding of actress Niharika Konidela in Udaipur.

