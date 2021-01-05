Actor Seerat Kapoor, who has made a name for herself in the Telugu film industry, is gearing up to return in Hindi cinema.

Advertisement

The actor, who is known for her work in Telugu films such as “Run Raja Run”, “Columbus”, “Raju Gari Gadhi 2”, and “Okka Kshanam”, will be seen in the murder mystery “Maarich”. The film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Anita Hassanandani and Tusshar Kapoor, and is also produced by Tusshar Kapoor.

Advertisement

“The film is expected to release in early 2021. The announcement will be made sooner,” Seerat informed, who had earlier appeared in the 2014 Bollywood release, “Zid” before going on to do multiple Telugu films.

She wished everyone a great year ahead: “The year has taught us that we have the freedom to choose our attitude towards any given set of circumstances and the ability to affect its output. Here’s wishing everyone a walk into 2021 knowing that you can play a much greater role than you thought in shaping your life and improving within.”

Seerat Kapoor is looking at the bright side of the lockdown.

“A change or two is very minuscule for the magnitude of this revolution. In disguise, the lockdown is gradually revealing to me my potential as a human being, in entirety,” she said.

“Well, on a personal front I am replenished with internal strength, derived from the quality of time that I have spent with my family. The diverse conversations at home have been enriching and its outlook will be carried into everything I do, moving forward,” Seerat Kapoor added.

Seerat Kapoor is best known for working with superstar Nagarjuna in Telugu film “Raju Gari Gadhi 2” and Allu Sirish in “Okka Kshanam”. She will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu film, “Krishna And His Leela”.

What have you learned during the lockdown period? Let us know about it in the comments below.

Must Read: Prabhas Starrer Radhe Shyam’s New Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’ Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube