Filmmaker David Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1, which was a remake of his 90’s classic comedy film of the same name, was recently released on Amazon Prime Video. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer have become the highest number of viewership on Christmas on the streaming platform.

Now reports reveal that the filmmaker is planning to remake his yet another 90s comedy, Biwi No 1, which starred Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. Now the director has opened up about the report and said that the idea is there in his mind.

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, David Dhawan said that although the idea to remake his film Biwi No 1 is there in his mind, it is too early to say anything on the development. He said, “It is there in my mind, but not at the moment. It is too early to say anything. I need a little rest now. These kids are doing their job now and my wife needs me more than anyone for some time. Maybe I’ll come up with something original. I have already worked for a lot of years. So, time will say what is in store for me in the future. Let’s see how it shapes especially after theatres reopen. India is filled with entertainment. You can do anything.”

The filmmaker has also revealed that he would like to make a fresh film now. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan talked about recreating the classic entertainer Coolie No 1.

He said that it was a surreal experience. In addition, he said that he wanted to make a film that would regale the whole family. The actor said, “The experience of recreating a classic film that I grew up watching has been surreal, and it is humbling to receive so much love and appreciation from viewers. In a year like 2020, we wanted to bring smiles to the audiences’ faces with a story that would entertain the entire family.”

Originally, the 90’s classic comedy film Coolie No 1 starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead.

