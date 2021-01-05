Kangana Ranaut never shies away from expressing her views about anything and everything on social media. In the latest turn of events, the Queen actress has opposed actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s idea of recognising homemakers’ housework as a salaried profession.

Kangana responded to Shashi Tharoor’s tweet, who supported Kamal’s idea saying that it “will enhance their power and create near-universal basic income.” Continue reading further for more.

Echoing Kamal Haasan’s view that even homemakers must be paid for their services, Shashi tweeted, “I welcome @ikamalhaasan’s idea of recognising housework as a salaried profession, w/the state govt paying a monthly wage to homemakers. This will recognise & monetise the services of women homemakers in society, enhance their power& autonomy & create near-universal basic income.” Check out the tweet below:

I welcome @ikamalhaasan's idea of recognising housework as a salaried profession, w/the state govt paying a monthly wage to homemakers. This will recognise & monetise the services of women homemakers in society, enhance their power& autonomy & create near-universal basic income. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 5, 2021

Opposing it vehemently, Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, “Don’t put a price tag on s*x we have with our love, don’t pay us for mothering our own, we don’t need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home, stop seeing everything as business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary.” Check out the tweet below:

Don’t put a price tag on sex we have with our love, don’t pay us for mothering our own, we don’t need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home,stop seeing everything as business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary. https://t.co/57PE8UBALM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 5, 2021

She further said in reply to a Twitter user who said that “working men given more value” while “home makers are dependant on their husbands financially”. Presenting her view, Kangana tweet, “It will be worse to reduce a home owner to home employ, to give price tag to mothers sacrifices and life long unwavering commitment, It’s like you want to pay God for this creation, cause you suddenly pity him for his efforts. It’s partially painful and partially funny thought.”

Interesting @KanganaTeam but don’t you think it’s time to recognise homemakers effort which is due from a long time, our society never recognised homemakers effort as much it suppose to be, working men given more value, home makers r depended on their husbands financially, — Arzi (@Arzitasingh07) January 5, 2021

In December last year, Kamal Haasan assured ‘payment’ to homemakers for their work at home if his party MNM was voted to power in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. “Homemakers will get their due recognition through payment for their work at home which hitherto has been unrecognised and unmonetised, thus raising the dignity of our womenfolk,” the seven-point Governance and Economic Agenda released by Kamal said.

What do you think of Kangana Ranaut’s tweets? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

