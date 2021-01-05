Deepika Padukone is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to her performance in films and her fashion statement on and off screens. The actress, who debuted in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om in 2007, has impressed us in multiple movies and roles.

Today, as the actress celebrates her 35th birthday, we take a look at the many times she rocked different styles. From Indian to western and more – check out the many times she was an inspiration to many for different occasions.

Formal Parties

It’s never easy to know what to wear to a formal gathering where everyone scrutinizes what others wear. There’s no denying that! Take inspiration from Deepika Padukone to know what to wear to such black tie events and be the star of the evening. While black is the go-to colours for these occasions, her electric blue sequin saree is a stunner.

Thanks to Deepika and her carrying off this saree in style, we can wear it to a formal event.

Hanging out with friends/shopping

When you step out with your clique, you always want to look the best and get people talking about your fashion statement. If that’s the most important thing on your mind, then check out these styles Deepika Padukone rocked like a pro.

Her colour palette of blues, whites and just a dash of black is apt for these outing. Hanging out with friends is all about chilly, relaxing and de-stressing – and these DP styles personify the feels.

Simple White Casuals

White, without a doubt, is a colour that even though plain, if styles properly and carried with grace, can rock one and all functions. Just take a look at Deepika Padukone’s white wardrobe! From the white pantsuit to ankle-length dress – you can wear it to a semi-formal event too.

Her other white styles (which we shared here) are casual yet stylish enough to make every person of the opposite gender – besides your bestie(s) – become your personal paparazzi.

Desi Looks

Indian girls look the best in Indian clothing – there’s no denying this fact! And Deepika Padukone has proved that every time she steps out in desi looks. Take inspiration from this beauty to be the centre of attraction at all wedding, family functions or festive celebrations.

Always follow her steps and keep your makeup simple with jewellery complementing the outfit to the ‘T.’

Do you look up to Deepika Padukone when it comes to taking fashion inspirations? Let us know which look you love the best in the comments.

