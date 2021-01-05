When Deepika Padukone Spoke About Kartik Aaryan & Said, "He'll Do Anything To Be Successful”

Deepika Padukone celebrates her 35th birthday today. The year started on an ecstatic note for the beauty as she enjoyed a vacation with husband Ranveer Singh in Ranthambore. On the professional front, there’s a lot to look forward to – Shakun Batra’s next, Draupadi, The Intern remake and a film with Prabhas. But one project fans can’t wait to happen is a collaboration with Kartik Aaryan!

Advertisement

Not just fans but Deepika and Kartik have been waiting for the same too. The duo has enjoyed Instagram banter multiple times. Not just that, they have also tagged each other on Instagram stories and called filmmakers to approach them both in a film together.

Advertisement

During the Pati Patni Aur Woh promotions, Deepika Padukone also took part in Kartik Aaryan led Dheeme Dheeme challenge. Asked about their bond, DP in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi shared, “From the sidelines, I’ve just been watching him. I don’t even know how it’s coming to my attention but I’ve been noticing some stuff on Instagram. I saw one thing once, and I was like ‘Wow! He’s really endearing.’ I kept watching and watching, and I’ve been observing him, which is why I then reached out to him and I said ‘I want to learn the Dheeme Dheeme step’. I find him extremely hardworking, he’s not apologetic about the fact that (and this is all my understanding) as an outsider, he’s extremely focused, and driven.”

Deepika Padukone also mentioned how she feels Kartik Aaryan would leave no stone unturned to reach the top. She added, “He will do whatever it takes to be successful, and be at the top, and he isn’t apologetic about him and I love that about him. So that’s how I started following him and seeing his work. Then I saw the Dheeme Dheeme Challenge and I said ‘what is this step?’ and I kept watching and watching and to save my life, I couldn’t do that step. So, I messaged him asking ‘Can you please teach me this step because I’m really bad! ”

Well, all we want is a Deepika, Kartik movie after reminiscing the fun chat. Do you want that too?

Must Read: Diljit Dosanjh Is Planning To Keep Kangana Ranaut As His PR Person: “I’m Always On Her Mind”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube