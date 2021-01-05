Bigg Boss 13 witnessed a lot of love angles. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill continue to be the favourites of many. But another couple that won hearts like no other was Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. It’s been quite a while that the couple has been dating. But is marriage on the cards? Hear it from the horse’s mouth!

Time and again, Himanshi keeps posting cryptic stuff. Many speculations have previously suggested that the couple has broken up. However, their birthday celebrations and airport spotting have a whole different tale to narrate. They are very much together and happy in love.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Himanshi Khurana reacted to rumours of her tying the knot with Asim Riaz soon. The Bigg Boss 13 beauty said, “Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain. We’re in no hurry. We’re right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain. Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time.”

Many feel that Asim Riaz has a lot of attitude. Ask Himanshi Khurana about the same and she answers, “He has struggled hard to be where he is today. He takes time to open up and doesn’t talk much. Toh logon ko lagta hai unme attitude hai. In reality, Asim is caring, loving and supportive. If he’s ordering food for himself, he also orders food for his family in Jammu and my family in Chandigarh.”

Himanshi also revealed that she and Asim get a lot of offers together. However, they do not want to restrict themselves to each other professionally. The couple does not even discuss social media with each other.

Do you want to witness Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana tie the knot?

