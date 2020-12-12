Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Himanshi Khurana, who made headlines with her back to back hit songs. May it is known for taking bold stands on social media or making fans go head over heels, Himanshi has always been fan favourite and has gathered an immense fan following.

With her trendy stories and posts. May it be her fashion diaries or experimented looks, Himanshi has always managed to achieve a top-notch when it comes to keeping her fans updated. Himanshi Khurana with her fashion and style statement won millions of hearts. Her stands in politics and world affairs have highly impressed the fans.

According to a recent poll, Himanshi became one of the most searched celebrity in India on google.

That’s right! The diva became one of the popular searches of the country. This clearly states how much fan following and popularity this star has gathered not only across the country but also across the world.

Recently, Himanshi Khurana took social media to share the excitement about the gorgeous birthday gift she got for herself this year.

Himanshi Khurana shared a picture of hers flaunting her beautiful and mesmerizing diamond ring with the caption, “Birthday gift for myself”. Her caption reminds us of a famous dialogue of Ranveer Singh from Padmavat, “Yeh Tohfa Humne Khud Ko Diya Hai”.

It is true that diamonds are girls best friend and Himanshi has made sure to get herself one! We hope Himanshi has inspired many women out there to gift themselves a diamond ring. Isn’t it how it should be?

We should all take inspiration from Himanshi Khurana to gift ourselves whatever we desire. Happy Birthday to Miss Khurana and congratulations on adding that bling to her collection of jewels!

Back in September this year, Himanshi Khurana tested positive for Coronavirus. She took to Instagram to post a note saying: “I want to inform you all taht I have been tested positive for Covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded so I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening.”

