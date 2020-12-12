Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom in history and there are several reasons behind its success. Be it screenplay or quirky characters, everything has been on point in the show. Speaking of characters, Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal is amongst the most iconic ones not just in the show but entire Indian television history.

We have seen Dilip’s mettle through his several stints in Bollywood films and tv shows but it’s this sitcom that fetched him lifetime fame. In a true sense, the show revamped his career. In fact, more than his real name, most of the viewers call him by his on-screen name i.e. Jethalal.

It’s quite obvious, with such a golden run and popularity of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi has been getting some exciting offers. And yes, he did reveal it all while talking to Sight And Insight YouTube channel. He confirmed getting offers of several projects, but he also stated that he is dedicated to his life-changing show.

As most of Dilip Joshi fans would be aware, the actor is jam-packed with his schedule as he shoots almost on each day for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Not just his tight schedule, but Dilip also says that the show is everything for him. He has got everything he would have dreamt of, so it’s okay for him to reject other offers and continue with the sitcom.

Now, that’s truly a dedication and loyalty of Dilip towards the show which has changed his entire life!

During the same chat, Dilip even spilt some fun secrets about his co-stars. Right from Amit Bhatt to Tanmay Vekaria, the actor didn’t shy away from pulling their legs and mentioning their qualities. His answers did prove that Taarak Mehta team is a family in itself. During the rapid-fire session, he was asked to reveal some unknown facts about each co-actor. Speaking about Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal, he said that Amit is the one who arrives on set much before the scheduled time. Similarly, he described Gurucharan Singh Sodhi aka Sodhi (older one) as a jovial person.

