Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of those rare shows on Indian television that has been running successfully for over a decade now. Owing to the time frame this show has been with the audience, its central characters have surely emerged to be households names.

Advertisement

One such character is Disha Vakani’s Dayaben. Playing wife to the central character of the show Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), Disha has left the show since a couple of years now as she has a toddler to look after.

Advertisement

However, it was reported that Disha Vakani would definitely make a comeback this year, but then we’re already in the last month of 2020 and there’s still no sign of her in the show. It seems the fans will have to wait for some more time.

But, before that let us introduce you to the ‘new’ Dayaben (and also new Jethalal, Babita Ji) of the town. It’s none other than the chameleon Ronit Ashra himself. This is the guy who doesn’t just try to copy the mannerism of these stars, but ace at everything he does.

Just look at the way he transforms himself into Dayaben, Jethalal and even Babita Ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with Sight And Insight, Dilip Joshi shared lots of real-life secrets. He also spoke on the success story of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. During a rapid-fire segment, he was asked about one thing he would love to change from the past. His answer introduced us to his hidden passion, which isn’t known to many.

Dilip Joshi stated that he would love to train himself in singing and make a career as a singer besides being an actor. Now, that’s one thing he would love to change from his past. Well, we hope to see a glimpse of Dilip’s inner singer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah very soon.

Must Read: Exclusive! Aditya Narayan On His Debut Film Shaapit With Shweta Agarwal: “Producers Kangle Ho Gaye The”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube