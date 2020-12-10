It’s Thursday and we are back with the TRP report for the last week (from November 28 to December) providing the television audience with an insight into how their much-loved showa are fairing. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is still on number one spot with 8657 impressions. There is a piece of good news for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans as the show has retained its position in Top 5.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Kundali Bhagya has also been maintaining the second spot since a long time now. The show got 7066 impressions. The show bagged 7119 impressions last week.

Speaking about the third position in the TRP report, newly launched SONY TV singing reality show Indian Idol 12 got the spot with 6147 impressions. The show premiered on November 28 with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya as the judges. Last week, the third spot was bagged by India’s Best Dancer’s grand finale got the spot with 6679 impressions.

After Indian Idol 12, Imlie, starring Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani, is on the fourth spot with 5832 impressions. Last week, Ekta Kapoor’s Kumkum Bhagya was on the fourth spot with 5705 impressions on the TRP report. But this week, the show hasn’t been able to score a position in Top 5.

Coming in next was Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who managed to retain its fifth spot, like last week. The show earned 5506 impressions this week. Other television shows like Naagin 5, The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Choti Sarrdaarni, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata are also doing well but they aren’t close to Top 5 contenders on the TRP report.

We hope to see Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah retaining the fifth position in the upcoming weeks as well. Which one is your favourite show among the Top 5? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

