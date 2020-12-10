Rakhi Sawant is all set to bring her entertainment factor inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. She has been missing from the screens for a while now. In a startling revelation, the actress has confessed that she is bankrupt and wants to win the show because she’s in need of money. It was none other than Salman Khan and brother Sohail who helped her bag BB14. Below are all the details you need.

For the unversed, Rakhi will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger. The actress yesterday claimed that she’s the queen, so has sent all the common people like Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta and others in the house first. But there remains a serious reason why she’s doing Salman Khan hosted show.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Rakhi Sawant opened up about going bankrupt. The actress said, “Everyone makes mistakes in life and so did I, but we all deserve a second chance and now that I have got this opportunity I would not let it go waste. I went bankrupt in life and lost everything in life and now Bigg Boss is my opportunity to shine. I want to make a place once again in everyone’s heart and work in Bollywood. I am going inside to share my personal story and wish that it will help many young boys and girls who are trying to make a mark in this industry.”

Furthermore, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she loved a man who cheated on her. He even fled with all her money and is now dead. “This time I want to win Bigg Boss 14. The prize money of Bigg Boss is very huge Rs 50 lakh and I want to win the cash prize as I want money. People must be thinking why I am suddenly in need of money and I want to tell everyone that in my personal life I’ve been cheated by someone. I can’t get my money back as the person who cheated me has died, so I am helpless. That person took all my money, properties and everything has died. Now, I am in need of money that’s why I accepted the offer of doing this show,” she added.

Rakhi also confessed that she reached out to Salman Khan’s brother Sohail who helped her get Bigg Boss 14.

“Sohail Khan (bhai) helped me a lot. Salman’s brother helped me. I had messaged Sohail bhai and asked for work in 2020 and I think he might have spoken to Salman (Host of Bigg Boss) sir. I am not confident but the way things happened I feel he might have passed my message. I had messaged a thank you note to Sohail bhai and had thanked Salman sir also. He told me that Sohail loves you a lot and I thanked him again,” Rakhi Sawant concluded.

Well, we hope Rakhi gets back to her best really soon. More power to her for sharing her story!

