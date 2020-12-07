Bigg Boss 2 contestant, Rahul Mahajan is back in the controversial as a challenger. Rahul will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house along with the other ex-contestants today, but some apparent juicy news about his personal life that is making headlines. Gehana Vasisth, an actress who claims to know the private life of celebrities in the controversial house, has contended that Rahul has been married four times.

Shocking? Well, it is for us too as we knew of him trying the knot only thrice.

Now she has something to say about Rahul Mahajan’s ‘hidden’ marriage. Rahul re-entered the current season of Bigg Boss 14 last night as a challenger. Now Gehana Vasisth has claimed Rahul has been married not three, but four times.

As per reports, Rahul Mahajan was first married to pilot Shweta Singh. The couple had known each other for 13 years before filing for divorce in December 2007. Then, via the reality TV show Rahul Ka Swayamwar, the son of Pramod Mahajan tied the knot for the second time. He took vows on national television with the winner, Dimpy Ganguly in 2010. This marriage too soon ended owing to domestic abuse.

In November 2018, Rahul Mahajan married to a 25-year-old model from Kazakhstan, Natalya Ilina. Natalya has even converted to Hinduism after her marriage. Talking about their relationship, Rahul said, “We are like two tracks of the railway. We do not interfere in each other’s matters too much and give each other space. We are not even too apart from each other. But we maintain the balance so that our marriage is on the right track.”

But now, actress Gehana Vasisth has alleged that Mahajan has more than three-time. She alleged that he was married four-time – the ‘apparent’ unknown one (to us ) is that he got secretly married to a Mumbai-based model, Bhavisha ‘Dolly’ Desai. She claims Dolly hails from Goa and is of Goan origin.

She stated that as per Desai’s allegation, after a few months of marriage, Mahajan deserted her and they are not in touch any more. Gehana Vasisth alleges that the wedding was a private and secret ceremony that took place at a temple in Thane district.

What do you think of Gehana Vasisth’s claims about Rahul Mahajan’s ‘fourth’ marriage?

