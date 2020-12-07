The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 broke everyone’s hearts when Salman Khan called out Rahul Vaidya for being not interested in the game. This made Rahul taking a voluntary exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house. After he left, many previous Bigg Boss contestants like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Punjabi, Aly Goni and more showed their disappointment on social media.
Aly Goni, who entered the controversial Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card, ended up being good friends with Rahul Vaidya.
Aly took to writer and wrote, “Rahul yaaar nahi yaaar bhai nahi.” Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted, “Very sad eviction…dissappointed. #RV you were strong enough to be in top 2 but this is sad..sad sad sad. #BB14 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @rahulvaidya23 not done bro.”
Rahul yaaar nahi yaaar bhai nahi 💔
— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) December 6, 2020
Very sad eviction…dissappointed. #RV you were strong enough to be in top 2 but this is sad..sad sad sad. #BB14 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @rahulvaidya23 not done bro..
— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 6, 2020
Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi expressed her disappointment on Rahul Vaidya leaving the show. She tweeted, “Offer? Why? Pehle toh kabhi aise offers nahi diye jaate the Rimi sen bhool gaye kya???? #bb14 @ColorsTV No @rahulvaidya23 pls noooooo you are too strong n have lot of potential pls dont do this….!!!”
Offer? Why? Pehle toh kabhi aise offers nahi diye jaate the 🙄 Rimi sen bhool gaye kya???? #bb14 @ColorsTV
No @rahulvaidya23 pls noooooo you are too strong n have lot of potential pls dont do this….!!!
— Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 6, 2020
Bigg Boss 14’s Shardul Pandit wrote, “Aur bhi makam hai zindagi mai aagey
@rahulvaidya23 lots of love to u @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND #BiggBoss2020 #BB14”
Aur bhi makam hai zindagi mai aagey 🤗🤗 @rahulvaidya23 lots of love to u @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND #BiggBoss2020 #BB14
— Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) December 6, 2020
There is no doubt that Rahul Vaidya was one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 14 house. We all are upset because of his voluntary exit. What are your views on the same? Do let us know via comments. Reports say that he will come back soon in the house and we hope it’s true. For the latest updates on your favourite contestants on Bigg Boss 14, stay tuned to Koimoi.
