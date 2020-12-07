The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 broke everyone’s hearts when Salman Khan called out Rahul Vaidya for being not interested in the game. This made Rahul taking a voluntary exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house. After he left, many previous Bigg Boss contestants like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Punjabi, Aly Goni and more showed their disappointment on social media.

Aly Goni, who entered the controversial Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card, ended up being good friends with Rahul Vaidya.

Aly took to writer and wrote, “Rahul yaaar nahi yaaar bhai nahi.” Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted, “Very sad eviction…dissappointed. #RV you were strong enough to be in top 2 but this is sad..sad sad sad. #BB14 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @rahulvaidya23 not done bro.”