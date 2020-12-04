Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar made headlines a few days ago when the former proposed the latter on national television. Several contestants and fans were shocked when he got down on knees to propose his girlfriend.

Advertisement

Now Rubina Dilaik fans took to Twitter and tried to troll Disha Parmar suggesting her that she should break up with the singer. The actress also has given a respond to trolls with her epic tweet. She wrote, “Bohot achi kahawat hai…‘ Jiske khud ke ghar sheeshe ke hote hai.. woh dusro pe pathar nahi phekte’ And all you not so Well wishers.. keep your suggestions to yourself .. i can take my own decisions! #PeaceOut”

Check out her tweet below:

Bohot achi kahawat hai…

‘ Jiske khud ke ghar sheeshe ke hote hai.. woh dusro pe pathar nahi phekte’ And all you not so Well wishers.. keep your suggestions to yourself .. i can take my own decisions! #PeaceOut — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) December 3, 2020 Advertisement

Rubina Dilaik fans’ trolling Disha came a day after Rahul Vaidya and Rubina engaged in a verbal spat in yesterday’s episode. The Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was quite a dramatic one. However, the singer’s fans love him for his straightforward nature and his one-liners.

Meanwhile, Rahul’s mother Geeta Vaidya has recently opened up regarding his proposal to his girlfriend Disha Parmar during a chat with Pinkvilla. She said, “I was very shocked myself. All of sudden, he proposed. Actually, Disha had visited our house during the Ganapati festivities which we had held last year. She had come along with Rahul’s other friends. She is beautiful and I like her but Rahul never told me that there is something more. I thought like his other friends she also came. But I think after going inside the BB house, he must have realised something about this relationship and he went ahead with proposing her.”

While Rahul Vaidya’s mother like Disha, she said that she would like to talk to him first after he returns home. She also feels that Rahul deserves to win Bigg Boss 14 title since he rose to this level without any support. Rahul’s mother also said that Eijaz Khan also a strong contender to win the latest season of Bigg Boss as he played the game well.

Must Read: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vrushika Mehta Reacts To Reports Of Being The Vamp Between Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi’s Kiara!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube