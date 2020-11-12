In the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw singer Rahul Vaidya shocked his fellow contestants and audiences by not only naming his girlfriend Disha Parmar but also proposing to her on national TV. He took the step to make her birthday special.

While Rahul’s efforts and guts to propose Disha on national television was heartwarming, rumours began to float that the two had already engaged to each other before. Since Rahul is inside the Bigg Boss house he couldn’t issue any comment on the rumours but Disha took to Twitter to address it.

When The Khabri tweeted out saying that Disha Parmar has been engaged to Rahul Vaidya even before he entered the house, she quickly reacted to the tweet by saying, “Calm down! And stop spreading fake news! That’s all.” Take a look at the tweet below:

Calm down! And stop spreading fake news! That’s all — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 11, 2020

In the recent episode of the Bigg Boss 14, Rahul brought in a fresh breeze of romance and positivity in the house when proposed his girlfriend for marriage as the clock struck 12. He used lipstick to write on a white tee and wish the actress.

He was seen saying “Today is a very a special day for me. There’s a girl in my life and that girl’s name is Disha Parmar. God! I have never been so nervous. I don’t know why it took me so much time to ask you – Will you marry me?” He also mentioned that the two have been seeing each other for two years now.

All the housemates went “awww” after Rahul Vaidya proposed to his girlfriend. He also said that he would wait for her answer. However, his proposal came as a shock to everyone since before he entered Bigg Boss 14, during an interview with Times of India he said, “Honestly, Disha Parmar is just a good friend. We were never in love and anything was going on between us. I have a lot of female friends with whom I go on dinners, but what happens is that since Disha is famous we get linked together. I put up pictures with other female friends also, but as they are not famous I don’t get linked with them. But whenever I share pictures with Disha Parmar people start discussing that we are dating each other. Also, we have done a music video together so we got linked.”

