Actress Gauahar Khan is staying in news nowadays for one news or another. The stunning beauty, who featured in the first two weeks of Colors’ reality show Bigg Boss 14, recently took to social media and shared a picture with another ex-contestant of the show, Hina Khan.

The Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan on Wednesday opened up about entering the controversial house of the current season with Hina Khan. The duo, along with Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla featured as the Toofani Seniors.

Gauahar Khan took to Instagram and posted a picture of her with Hina Khan. As per the caption, the image was taken moments before the two got locked inside the house along with contestants. She captioned the post, “Heyyyyy cutie! Couldn’t post this pic right when we were gonna enter #BB14 , so doing it now ! #cheers to our fun times inside ! Loads of love n happiness to you ! @realhinakhan”

Netizens gushed about the two ex-housemates in the same frame. One user replied saying, “Two strong ladies in one frame.” Another commented, “Loved you both in Bigg Boss.”

In other news, Gauahar Khan will soon be tying the knot to longtime boyfriend Zaid Darbar. The couple initially planned to get married on December 22, but are now planning to begin the pre-wedding festivities on that date. The lovebirds will exchange vows on December 25. But now, as per reports, the date has been pushed forward and it looks like they will be walking down the aisle on November 22.

From what we hear, only close friends and family members will be a part of the wedding amid the on-going pandemic.

Since the news was shared, Gauahar has been seen sharing quite a few pictures with her Zaid on social media. For those who do not know, Zaid is Bollywood singer-composer Ismail Darbar’s son. He works as a choreographer and dancer.

