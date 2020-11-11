Today’s episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s TV game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati is going to be huge. The latest season of the popular Indian show has got its first crorepati in Nazia Nasim. The communication professional is based in Ranchi and lives in Delhi.

Nazia has successfully answered the big question for Rs 1 crore and has claimed the huge prize money. In tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, she will be asked a question for a monstrous Rs 7 crores and it will be interesting to know if she answers it correctly or not.

Apart from this, Sony TV’s official Instagram channel has released a few promos of tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and we must say it has increased our excitement even more. Watch them below:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is in awe of the upcoming talent in Bollywood, and says he feels helpless and small in front of them. “I am so fortunate to be living in this era when the opportunity is (to) witness the mightiest of talents invade the screen — well now of the TV and not the theatres – and leaving one stunned by their brilliance,” Big B shared on his blog.

“The writing, the filming the camera work, the exploitation of the regions in the Country never seen before … and then the most natural of performances explode before you and .. and .. and … you feel so small and inadequate,” he added.

Amitabh Bachchan continued, “I am in awe of this new breed … I am in celebration of the fresh talent bursting out from the confines of the screen … I am looking at myself and feel so helpless , so small in front of them … what great moving pictures be made .. in this realm of the year and years to come.”

The veteran actor also shared the “the ultimate inadequacy of the profession”.

“The ultimate inadequacy of the profession you are in is the learning with each day … many lessons are learnt each hour .. as talent after talent swims across your frame, and the wonder in astonished wide eyed jaw flinching reverberations, that stand you up shake the foundations and get your next operations looked forward to in anticipation that the creativity has been maintained and the learning expanded,” Big B shared.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has experimented with different genres and stories, and explored new realms. He will be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer Chehre, and Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega production for the big screen.

