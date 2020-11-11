Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka will soon go off-air, and internet sensation Shehzada Dhami says the show gave him a lot of recognition.

He calls working on the sets of the supernatural drama a learning experience.

“When I came to Mumbai, I had no clue about the industry. I didn’t know any production houses, nothing about working in front of the camera, slowly I got to know the technicalities and the big names of the industry,” Shehzada Dhami said.

“When the show was offered to me, I couldn’t say no. It gave me a lot of recognition, and all the things that I learned here, I will be able to apply in my future projects,” Shehzada Dhami added.

The young actor shared that his focus now is to do more good work.

“I want to play the lead, or even a negative lead will work, but not a parallel lead. I would love to do positive lead roles, they will always be my priority. My focus now, as an actor, is to do more good work,” Shehzada Dhami said.

Shehzada is quite popular among people for his distinct look comprising long hair, beard and moustache. However, he says that he is ready to experiment with his look if a role demands.

“I have often been told that my hair, beard, and moustache suit my personality and my name. And, it went with my character in the show, but I am open to experimenting with my looks. If a role demands, I will go clean-shaven and will cut my hair too,” Shehzada said.

