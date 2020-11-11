



Kashmera Shah recently received a lot of praises over getting back to her fitness best. The actress shared a picture of herself in a black monokini and fans were left in awe. Amongst others, husband Krushna Abhishek too couldn’t hold himself back and ended up calling her ‘biryani.’ Unexpectedly, that turned into a whole new controversy in itself.

For the unversed, The Kapil Sharma Show actor had shared the same picture on his Instagram profile. Krushna captioned it, “When you have Biryani at home why will you want Dal Makhani outside? So proud of you kash you are back to your hot self @kashmera1 #wife #hotness #kashisback”

This did not go very well with a section of audience who backlashed Krushna Abhishek for ‘objectifying’ his wife Kashmera Shah. Many even started tagging Mukesh Khanna and agreeing to his opinions on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Setting the records straight for once and all, now Kashmera Shah has come out in the open and reacted to the matter. The actress has given a befitting reply to all the trolls targeting Krushna Abhishek.

Kashmera in a conversation with Hindustan Times shared, “These are the same people that called me fat and enjoyed talking about me. Now suddenly they’re taking offence to what my husband is saying about me. Look at the sentiments behind what he has said. I loved it. And all these pseudo protectors of mine can just FO. Krushna is my husband and he can say what he likes about me. I’m not shallow like these no good trollers.”

But Kashmera Shah also reveals that she is quite shy in reality. “My persona is tough and bold and se*y but when someone compliments me on my body, I do tend to feel shy. In the last few years, I’ve learnt to say a gracious thank you. Today, I feel happy for all the hard work I did. It’s finally paying off in the pictures. These pictures haven’t been touched up to make me look slim. Hence to remove that doubt, I’m am putting up a video with every new outfit,” she added.

What do you have to say about Kashmera’s reaction on Krushna’s comment? Share with us in the comment section below.

