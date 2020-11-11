TV star Aasif Sheikh looks forward to celebrating his birthday on November 11 at home instead of a set.

Advertisement

“After five years of working birthdays, this year I am on leave to spend this special day of my life and with my family,” he said.

Advertisement

Sharing his plans for his special day, Aasif Sheikh said: “I shall be spending my day watching old movies with them and catch up on some new ones as well. Not to forget the scrumptious delicacies prepared by my loving wife, hoping that it is my favourite combo of Yakhni pulao and kheer. I will be ending my day with a live session on Instagram for my supportive fans who have always been there for me at every step of the way, so there is no way I would celebrate this special day without them.”

Aasif Sheikh also shared how he considers himself lucky as he got to work as an actor on different platforms.

Aasif, who has featured in films like “Karan Arjun” and “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya”, said: “When I was young, I was contemplating between my favourite sport of cricket or hotel management as career options. Later, when few of my friends introduced me to the theatre, I held on to it, and since then there has been no looking back. I have been graced by God, as I have shared the platform with great performers and talented actors.”

“Being a part of this industry has given me everything that I ever wanted. I have learnt a lot from my co-actors, directors and producers,” he added.

He is currently seen as Vibhuti Mishra on the &TV sitcom, “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain“

Must Read: #SidNaaz: Fans Go Crazy Seeing Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill Return To Mumbai Together

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube