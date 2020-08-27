Just like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shashank Bali’s Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has created a niche for itself. Within just a few years, the sitcom has built its loyal fan base. The show is led by Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre and others.

Just like Bali’s F.I.R., Bhabhiji too is known for its quirky characters and one of them is Aasif’s Vibhuti Narayan Mishra. The actor is loved for his laid back attitude and mischief with Manmohan Tiwari played by Rohitash. Being one of the important pillars of the show, the makers take care that the beloved veteran gets a well-deserved pay. Any guesses, how much he earns?

Well, let us enlighten you. As per Indiatvnews.com, Aasif Sheikh gets paid with a whopping amount of 70,000 INR per day. The amount is a well-deserved one as the actor is very popular in the industry. He’s been part of several blockbuster Bollywood films and television shows.

On the big screen, Aasif Sheikh was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat. He shared impressive screen space with the superstar in the film.

Meanwhile, recently Aasif revealed of getting a pay cut for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. He stated that he is ready to co-operate with the makers during the pandemic period. While speaking to SpotboyE, he had said, “Yes, money has been slashed not just ours but others also. Like there have been minus 20-30% and I think it’s fine because it’s a grave situation for everyone. If the channel will not make money, how will they give production houses? And in this lockdown, everyone has faced the financial crunch.”

