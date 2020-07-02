Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Actor Aasif Sheikh AKA Vibhuti Narayan REVEALS Getting A Pay Cut

After a long break of 3 months, the state government finally gave a nod to resume the shoots of television shows and films. Ever since the news broke in, popular shows like Naagin 4, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have started trending all across the social media. Amongst such show is Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. Recently, the show’s actor Aasif Sheikh spoke about shooting in the restricted environment.

Aasif Sheikh who essays the popular character of Vibhuti Narayan shared his experience of working with fewer people. He also addressed the issues like budget cuts, that are currently the hot topic of discussions on the internet.

While speaking to SpotboyE, Aasif Sheikh said, “For how long can one sit at home and wait? It was already more than 90 days and this is now a way of life and we have to live with it until the vaccination comes. Work is life and I think now we have to see how we can do it with lesser people, smaller units and also, by maintaining hygiene. We are performers and need a platform to perform.”

When asked about the deduction in the pay, Aasif Sheikh added, “Yes, money has been slashed not just ours but others also. Like there have been minus 20-30% and I think it’s fine because it’s a grave situation for everyone. If the channel will not make money, how will they give production houses? And in this lockdown, everyone has faced the financial crunch. So, we are basically giving them time to recover. Wheels have to keep moving, it should not stop. And when the overall economy will get better, we will also start getting what we deserve.”

