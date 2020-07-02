The sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput due to suicide gave new vigour to the nepotism debate in the industry. But soon veteran singer Sonu Nigam made some shocking revelations about the music industry and said that there soon might be suicides in the music fraternity too. His reasons and claims of the music mafia were mostly directed towards T-series head honcho Bhushan Kumar. Now Mika Singh has in his recent interview reacted to these claims by Sonu Nigam.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Accusing Bhushan Kumar of favouritism and not giving a chance to fresh talent, Sonu Nigam had taken to his social media handle to share a series of Vlogs around the issue. Now reacting to these accusations, Mika Singh has called Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar each other’s boyfriend girlfriend!

Laughing off the spat between Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar, Mika Singh has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “Sonu Nigam ji and Bhushan Kumar are like boyfriend girlfriend or husband and wife. Whenever they fight, you should let them be. Sonu Nigam ko banane wale bhi Gulshan Kumar the, so since then, they have a love-hate relationship and we should not get into it.”

However, Mika Singh has not minced his words while saying that Sonu Nigam is certainly giving out the wrong impression of the music industry to the world with his Vlogs.

The ‘Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai’ singer said, “He shouldn’t give a wrong message to the world that Bollywood is ruled by mafias etc. We have got everything from this industry and this city, we must not diss it. Even Bhushan Kumar’s family came from Delhi and found so much success in Mumbai. The top actresses in Bollywood today like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are all outsiders. It’s just that some people get success while others don’t. Everyone needs a break, and after that everything is based on talent. Every two years, I see a singer who becomes momentarily popular with millions of views and then disappears. But singers like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Sonu Nigam have been singing for so many years. Our industry is made of legends such as Lata Mangeshkar and the likes, so we should not disrespect it.”

Meanwhile Bhushan Kumar’s wife, Divya Khosla Kumar too had come out in support of her husband and rubbished each and every claim made by Sonu Nigam.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!