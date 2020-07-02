Today, Amazon Prime Video announced the global premiere of eagerly awaited Shakuntala Devi, exclusively on the streaming service. Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the biographical drama stars National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan in the lead. She essays the role of the globally renowned Indian mathematics genius, who was popularly known as the ‘human computer’.

Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship. It also features Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

The announcement of the release date here:

Shakuntala Devi will premiere on 31st July 2020. Yes, the film is releasing on Eid, the festival which is synonymous of Salman Khan’s films.

