Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Transformation During Lockdown Is BREAKING The Internet, Even Guru Randhawa Can’t Keep Calm!

Yo Yo Honey Singh over the years has enjoyed a huge and loyal fanbase that loves him for his style of music. In his career so far, Honey Singh has enjoyed great highs and lows. There was a time when he used to have at least one song in every film. His songs were a kind of guarantee of chartbusters but then he hit a low.

Yo Yo Honey Singh had suffered mental illness and as explained by himself, he went through bipolar disorder. But he is a tough guy and he survived it successfully. The last few years have been all about the rapper’s recovery and getting back to the track. At this time, Honey Singh has recorded several songs and many of them proved to be hit.

Now Yo Yo Honey Singh is back to wow his fans but this time he has surprised all with his fitness. Taking to Twitter, Honey Singh posted a few pictures of him in which he flaunted his amazing physique which he has built after working out hard in the lockdown.

“Checkout my Latest body transformation pictures, lockdown mein ki gayi mehnat !! Share which one u like !! Pic -1” Yo Yo Honey Singh tweeted followed by a series of similar tweets.

Checkout my Latest body transformation pictures, lockdown mein ki gayi mehnat !! Share which one u like !! Pic -1 pic.twitter.com/JGCuZq7fcq — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) July 1, 2020

Checkout my Latest body transformation pictures, lockdown mein ki gayi mehnat !! Share which one u like !! Pic -2 pic.twitter.com/Tr0oV2idK7 — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) July 1, 2020

Checkout my Latest body transformation pictures, lockdown mein ki gayi mehnat !! Share which one u like !! Pic -3 pic.twitter.com/KvoIC1qp5Y — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) July 1, 2020

His other celebrity friends were blown away with Honey Singh’s transformation and appreciated his efforts. Guru Randhawa was one among them who replied.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) July 1, 2020

Well, this transformation is surely an inspiration for all the fans of Yo Yo Honey Singh who follow him religiously.

Earlier speaking about how he has spent time in the lockdown, Honey Singh said that he became more creative during the quarantine. He also said that he has worked on a lot of songs during this period, which he will release soon.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!