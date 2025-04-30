Ajay Devgn is all set to return to the big screen with the much-anticipated installment, Raid 2, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Raid. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film will hit theaters on May 1, 2025, and promises to bring another gripping tale of justice versus corruption.

What Did Bhushan Kumar Say About Raid 3?

In an exciting update for fans, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar confirmed that Raid 3 is already being planned. While speaking to India Today, Bhushan shared that co-producer Kumar Mangat had pitched Raid 2 even before the first film was completed. So, even before Raid 2 hits screens, the idea for Raid 3 is already shaping up.

Kumar shared with a smile, “And now when we were making this film, he already narrated the idea for Raid 3.” He confidently added, “Raid 3 to aayegi, surely aayegi (Raid 3 will come, it will definitely come).”

Further praising the franchise’s strong potential, Bhushan mentioned the loyal fanbase and how the story of an honest tax officer always resonates with the audience. He also lauded the music of The Raid 2, calling it rare for a thriller to have such a strong soundtrack.

What Does Director Raj Kumar Gupta Think About Raid 3?

While the producer is all in, director Raj Kumar Gupta is being a little more cautious. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “It’s too early, as we always intend to say a good story and then wait to see if audiences like it. Raid 2 will decide if it has the legs to go to Raid 3.”

Plot Summary Of Raid 2

In the sequel, Amay Patnaik encounters Dada Manohar Bhai, the corrupt and hazardous politician enacted by Riteish Deshmukh. Next to Ajay and Riteish, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial are featured in the film. Reportedly, Raid 2 is inspired by true incidents, although the events have been altered for dramatic effect.

He revealed that co-writer Ritesh Shah had the idea of having Saurabh Shukla’s character return from the first film. The CBFC has given the film a ‘UA 7+’ certificate and retained all action scenes. However, the term “Railway Mantri” was replaced with “Bada Mantri,” and an eight-second line was cut from the beginning.

Check out the trailer of Raid 2 below:

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Housefull 5 Teaser Review: Ugh, Give Me More Of Akshay Kumar’s Laal Pari With 10X The Fun & Nostalgia – Bollywood Is Back!?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News