How long have we honestly waited to witness a light-hearted comedy in Bollywood!? We don’t want no logic, just pure entertainment, tickling our funny bones. There’s a nostalgic factor associated with Housefull 5, and the teaser amplifies it to 10X. Scroll below our detailed teaser review of Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh starrer!

Housefull 5 Teaser

The 1-minute and 16-second-long Housefull 5 teaser begins with some peppy celebrations on the cruise. We cannot help but praise the catchy background music “laal pari.” The first frame, featuring Akshay Kumar in his comic avatar, was impactful enough to believe a tru-blu entertainer is in the making.

Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Shreyas Talpade, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Ranjeet, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Sanjay Dutt – it truly is the biggest casting coup. Some of them are legendary actors in the comedy genre, and their names are enough to pull us to theatres. The glam factor is also in full swing with the sizzling presence of Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Chitrangda Singh.

Housefull 5 teaser has the required elements – hysterical moments, visual spectacle, thrill, a captivating BGM, and, of course, the unmissable nostalgic factor. For me personally, director Tarun Mansukhani has hit the right notes. Here’s hoping that the storyline is upto the mark, welcoming a blockbuster comedy in Bollywood. Because it’s truly been a long, long time!

Check out the Housefull 5 teaser below:

The madness has truly begun, and we cannot wait to witness it!

More about Housefull 5

The killer comedy is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Housefull 5 is set for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

