There were massive expectations from Varun Dhawan, and Keerthy Suresh led Baby John. The audience outright rejected the action-thriller within the first week of its theatrical run. Actor Jackie Shroff, who played a supporting role in the Christmas release, has reacted to the box office failure.

Kalees’ directorial was released on December 25, 2024. It marked the debut outing of Keerthy Suresh in the Hindi films. Based on Atlee’s Theri, the action thriller enjoyed massive pre-release hype. Unfortunately, it did not live upto the expectations, and the early reviews spoiled the party.

Jackie Shroff on Baby John’s failure

In an interview with India Today, Jackie Shroff broke his silence on the box office failure of Baby John. He said, “Dukh hota hai par khud ke liye nahi, producers ke liye (You do feel bad but not for yourself, but the producers). You tend to do your job with sincerity, but the people who have put in the money, you have to think about them too.”

Jackie Shroff also admitted that the producers get affected when a film does not recover its budget. As much as he wants to be praised for his performance, the veteran actor wishes the films also perform well at the box office. Unfortunately, that is not the case with Baby John.

Box Office Performance

Varun Dhawan starrer is made on a staggering budget of 160 crores. It wrapped up its box office run under 40 crores, collecting only 39.28 crores. It faced stiff competition from other releases like Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King, among others. Within only 15 days in theatres, the action thriller has been pushed out of theatres as Game Changer and Fateh have also arrived.

With a budget recovery of 24%, Baby John is a flop at the box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Is Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Nagin Finally Getting Made? Producer Nikhil Dwivedi Shares Positive Update

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News