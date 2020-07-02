Mirzapur: Did You Know? Dark Chocolates Were Used For Making Fake Opium In This Pankaj Tripathi Led Series





Thanks to its engrossing and spine chilling content, Mirzapur has found a special place in the heart of the Indian audience. Featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma and others, the web show is still a binge-watch content for many.

Mirzapur has garnered huge popularity due to its one-liners and bold sequences thus triggering the anticipation for season 2. There’s certainly good news for the fans as Mirzapur 2 is coming soon, but the makers aren’t giving many details about the release schedule. So till then take a chill pill and go through some amazing lesser-known facts of the first season.

Yesterday, we enlightened you that how Pankaj Tripathi came up on his own with a popular dialogue for Mirzapur “Vishuddh ch*tiye ladke ho tum”. In today’s piece, we’ll be talking one important aspect of the show and that’s opium. Yes, you read that right! We’ll be giving you an insight on how fake opium was made for the shoot.

It is learned that the two types of opium were created for use during the shoot of Mirzapur. The first type was made by melting the mixture of various kinds of dark chocolate and milk. It was further frozen and cut into small pieces. The other type of opium which was used during the transportation scenes was made of dark clay.

Mirzapur featured Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar among others in pivotal roles.

Interesting, isn’t it?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!