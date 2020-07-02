Saif Ali Khan Trolled For Saying He Is A Victim Of Nepotism, Gets Compared To Ananya Panday

Saif Ali Khan declared in an interview that he has been a victim of nepotism, but he only ended up being a target of memes and trolls on social media.

“Nepotism in its purest form is something that even I have been a victim of… I am not going to take names but somebody’s dad has rung up and said don’t take him, take him in the movie. All that happens and it has happened to me,” Saif Ali Khan said in an interview with The New Indian Express.

However, the comment did not go down well with netizens. Trolls and memes started targeting Saif Ali Khan, who is the son of renowned actress Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

“Saif Ali Khan: I am the victim of nepotism. Memers: Is this a joke?,” reads a meme.

“#SaifAliKhan who brought the theory of Eugenics and Gifted Genes to justify Nepotism in 2017, today talking about being a victim of Nepotism. His mother bought him the National Award over Shah Rukh Khan in Swades. He’d even tried to trivialize the Nepotism debate at an Award Show,” tweeted a user.

“Congratulations #SaifAliKhan. You just graduated from the Ananya Pandey institute of Struggle!!,” reads another sarcastic tweet.

“Facts in country nowadays..

Sunny Leone is Virgin

Kejriwal is Best CM

Rahul Gandhi Is PM candidate

CRPF kills Citizens

Sonam Kapoor got Telant

Saif Ali khan is victim of Nepotism

Sushant Singh Rajput was Depressed,” tweeted another user.

“I think he doesn’t know the meaning of nepotism, please someone teach him the meaning of that #Saifalikhan,” urged another user.

#SaifAliKhan got Best Actor National award for shit movie #HumTum against @iamsrk's cult movie #Swades @AshGowariker

And Saif is talking about nepotism😂 — IamNik (@NikhilB15338339) July 2, 2020

Dear Saif, You were flop for so many years, despite that you keep getting opportunities unless you did Dil Chahta Hai , All your films were sheer crap you keep getting work because you belong to the fraternity.#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/nAmdiPhNWW — नादान परिंदा (@ThatSaneGuy_) July 2, 2020

#SaifAliKhan, return the National Award you got because of your mommy and then let’s talk about nepotism. pic.twitter.com/LggkGHOtkl — Curious Cat (@Curiouscatweets) July 2, 2020

Karan johar after seeing the news of Saif Ali Khan being victim of nepotism 🥴#Saifalikhan pic.twitter.com/kuvhK7Gnuq — Parikshit singh Pratihar (@Im_pratihar07) July 2, 2020

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the nepotism debate has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Star kids are facing flak from netizens for allegedly enjoying a privileged status over outsiders in the film industry.

