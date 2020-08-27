It’s Neha Dhupia’s birthday today. The actress who has given some hard-hitting performances over the years turns 40 today. The former Femina Miss India winner, who is known for not mincing her words when speaking her mind on social issues, is an ace on the fashion front.

Today, as the diva turns a year older, we take a look at some of her looks that are sure to be inspirational for ladies all over. The MTV Roadies alum can almost rock any look. Check out this looks that will motivate you to take some risks and express yourself clearly:

A Beauty In Gold & Pink

This powder pink and gold traditional ensemble on Neha Dhupia is sure to get heads turning if you wear it to any function. The actress paired this Pooja Shroff creation with heavy pearl jewellery on her wrist and neck. Her minimal makeup and simple hairdo, along with the small bindi, is the cherry of this look.

A Red Siren

Neha Dhupia looked like a bomb in this full red ensemble from House of Masaba. We seriously doubt anyone can ace it like her! The tied hair with a centre parting and almost no makeup – again, proves simplicity is much better than tons of makeup. The jewellery on her wrist and neck amped up her look.

Beauty In Black

Beauty in black is exactly what Neha is in this look. This Gaby Charbachy black gown with the beautiful satin off-shoulder sleeves makes her look ethereal. The sleek hairdo with a middle parting and a simple sparkly neckpiece is all this look needed to look even better.

The Gym Look

Who can rock a neon green jacket? Well, the answer is Neha Dhupia. The actress looked killer in this casual gym look – a black tee, black tracks with white straps and white converse, with the green jacket. The attitude and shades make it even better.

Metallic Indian Beauty

Neha looked absolutely gorgeous in this metallic finish saree by Rimzim Dadu. The bold lips and single bangle on her right-hand keeps the checked metallic print in focus. Simple, elegant and sophisticated is exactly what she is!

Happy Birthday, Neha Dhupia! Keep amazing us with more such amazing looks <3

