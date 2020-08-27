Kushal Tandon Is FUMING After Misleading Reports Of Him Dating Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex Ankita Lokhande Go Viral

Actor Kushal Tandon has denied dating actress Ankita Lokhande after her break-up with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and asked people not to drag his name in the blame game.

Kushal Tandon took to Twitter to respond to the linkup rumours while reacting to a media report that claimed that he dated Ankita Lokhande after the former broke up with Sushant Singh Rajput back in 2016.

“This is a shame journalism, like really, I was a friend of both, Sushant was a brother and @anky1912 (Ankita) a friend, at this time who so ever z team is trying to get my name in this blame game … plz keep me out of this … shocking how we live in a world of news,” Kushal Tandon tweeted.

This is a shame journalism, like really , I was a friend of both ,Sushanth was a brother and @anky1912 a friend , at this time who so ever z team is trying to get my name in this blame game … plz keep me out of this ……. 😡😡😡😡😡shocking how we live in a world of news 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B65xy737KR — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) August 27, 2020

“And for the world plz let his soul rest in peace… it’s a circus out here and the diamond must be laughing out loud from heaven… sushi take lite like u always did… chil it’s only caos down here, you angel (sic),” Kushal Tandon further added.

Well, but for those of you unaware, in 2016, too, there were rumours about Kushal Tandon dating Ankita Lokhande. However, the duo had vehemently denied any such possibility and had maintained the fact that they were only good friends.

