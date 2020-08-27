Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Precap: Jethalal Plans To Play A Prank On Bapuji & Tapu

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show is entertaining us for more than twelve years now. The series is designed for family entertainment and never fails in making us laugh out loud. TMKOC revolves around the hilarious yet problematic life of Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi.

As you might be aware that these days, Jethalal is facing the problem of having nightmares often, this is the reason our protagonist isn’t able to sleep properly these days.

But like every other problem, this one will have to give up on Jethalal. In upcoming episodes of the daily, we will see Jethalal will dance in merriment as he gets rid of his nightmares.

Yes, you have read it right. After so long, Jethalal will be able to sleep peacefully. He will wake up fresh and jump with joy. He will rush to Bapuji and Tapu’s room to tell them the good news. But he will find them still sleeping peacefully.

And this is when Jethalal thinks of playing a prank on them. But Bapuji might not like Jethalal’s tricks as usual. But what prank is making rounds in Jethalal’s head? For that, you need to watch the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

What do you think about Jethalal’s prank in TMKOC? Do you believe Bapuji will get furious at him once again? Do let us know through your comments and stay tuned for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

