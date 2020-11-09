Just like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain too holds a special place in the hearts of masses. In fact, it’s one of the best Indian sitcoms ever. Our today’s piece will be in regard to both shows with a common link in the form of actress Falguni Rajani aka Gulfam Kali.

Gulfam Kali is quite a popular name amongst Indian television enthusiasts. In fact, Falguni who portrays the role is more recognised by her aforementioned character of Bhabiji show. For the unversed, Gulfam is a popular courtesan of Kanpur. Her ‘Kotha’ serves a place of entertainment and many visit there to enjoy her seductive dance and drinks. If we say it in short, Gulfam is a saviour for those men who are tensed. She is a ‘troubleshooter’ for many!

But how many of you know that Falguni Rajani aka Gulfam Kali has also been part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? We are sure, very few people would recall it. Yes, the actress was the part of TMKOC in the storyline ahead of society’s renovation. She played an official who supervises the condition of society. Interestingly, she was part of the show much before Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain started.

Did You find this fact related to Falguni Rajani interesting? Do let us know in the comment section.

Speaking more of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, we recently enlightened our readers with a fact that Rashami Desai was first approached to play Angoori in the show. Surprisingly, she opted out of the show because Rohitash Gaud was cast opposite her. It is learnt that she thought Rohitash is a bit old to play her on-screen husband. Addressing the same, Shilpa Shinde had once opened up while talking to Times Of India.

Shilpa had quoted, “It is strange that Rashami opted out. You are not getting married to your co-actor in real life to be worried about looking good or bad on screen. If the script is good and if you give your best to the show, I am sure the chemistry will work out between two actors. Rohitash V is a senior actor and I have worked with him before. In fact, he has even helped me deliver dialogues in the Kanpur dialect since I am a Maharashtrian.”

