Aashram 2 Review (MX Player): Towards the end of Aashram 1, Prakash Jha took a brave decision of attachment the trailer of season 2. This showed how confident he was of his art. I found myself waiting for the trailer of season 3 as this season concluded its proceedings with an open ending. (A fair warning: All of the above have been written under the influence of Ladoo, Bobby Deol‘s Baba Nirala gifts to his followers.) So, let’s start the review with blessings of Baba Nirala!

Cast: Baba Deol – (sorry!) Bobby Nirala (no!) – Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Tushar Pandey

Creator: Prakash Jha

Star Rating: 1.5/5 stars (One and a half stars!)

Aashram 2 Review (MX Player): What Is It About?

If you’re coming out of Aashram 1, this is still about Nirala Baba (Bobby Deol) and his ‘nirale kaarnaame’. Amid the waves of bhakts chanting ‘Gareebo wale baba ji jai ho’, Nirala Baba enters with his hands folded and you get an idea about how this won’t be much different from season 1. In fact, after this, I feel I was a bit brutal while reviewing Aashram 1.

Baba Nirala continues to fool Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar) and Satti (Tushar Pandey), but Babita (Tridha Choudhury) over smarts them to play the game of revenge. To forcefully add a political angle, Baba starts playing ‘passing the parcel’ with CM Sundar Lal (Anil Rastogi) and Hukum Singh (Sachin Shroff) with parcel being is support in the election. Amid all this chaos, Pammi gets into a revenge mode and deny having ‘baba ka prashad’ (read: deny getting rap*d & no it’s not my creativity, the show is full of such innuendos). What happens next? “Baba jaane mann ki baat!”

Aashram 2 Review (MX Player): What’s Good & Bad?

Before getting any of the bad and bad things, there’s a line in one of its song describing my exact feelings for the film and that line is “Zehar peeke bhi main zinda hai.” I had to take a break from watching Scam: 1992 and almost skipping the IPL 2020 Finale for this! So, now you understand the reason behind my over-cribbing. Four screenplay writers (as per Wiki) Kuldeep Ruhil, Tejpal Singh Rawat, Avinash Kumar, Madhvi Bhatt and none of them complained about why the show is stuck at one place since forever?

There’s literally nothing happening to modify or to grow any character’s arc. For most of the show, everyone is stuck where they were in season 1. Pammi is still preparing for her nationals, Sattii is still Baba’s blind follower staying away from his wife, Bhopa still doesn’t get any say in what Baba is doing, Natasha, Ujagar, Sadhu are still looking for some proofs against Baba & Baba is serving drugged ladoos to rap* other girls. Watching this show is like getting stuck in a time-loop so bad so you’d crave for Bobby Deol’s ladoo.

Just as season 1 had a song which was repeated till your brains burst out of your head, season 2 has ‘Baba Laayenge Kranti’. Wait, that’s not even a funny part. There are scenes when ten minutes after this song, Bobby is shown forcing himself onto a woman. Stupid, ironical but humorous! I so want to end this, but I’m missing so many things. There’s a dialogue in the show in which Parinitaa Seth’s character of Sadhvi Mata complaints why Baba Nirala isn’t sleeping with her and wants new women. She says, “Mujhe pata hai, ab aapka prashad gairo ko milta hai!”

Aashram 2 Review (MX Player): Star Performances:

Probably because season 2 was shot along with season 1, there’s no significant modification in any actor’s character. Few of them loses the importance which few others gain. So let’s skip talking about those who were same as season 1 if you still want to know how were they click here to read in my previous review.

The major gainer of this season is Rajeev Siddhartha’s Akki. He gets a character who is not exactly the same as season one and more important than he was before.

The biggest loser is Chandan Roy Sanyal’s Bhopa; he was probably the only good thing about season 1 but not this time. Tridha Choudhury’s Babita’s character has been completely ruined narrowing it down just to take baba’s aashirwad (again, I’m not saying this, it’s in the show itself). Bobby Deol’s character liked ‘pehelwaan’ and ‘pehelwaani’ but not on the ground.

Aashram 2 Review (MX Player): Last Words:

All said and done, if I had a chance to finish this review in one line, I would’ve compiled my thoughts and said “Same as Aashram 1.” Rest, as season 1 ‘reportedly’ worked with its target audience, this one would do the same.

One and a half Stars!



