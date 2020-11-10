After almost 8 months, a major Bollywood film will release in Indian cinemas on November 15. Yes, we are talking about Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari starring Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. The comedy-drama is releasing with good expectations and trade has all eyes on it to bring the audience back to cinemas.

The trailer of the film promised good entertainment and was liked by the audience as well. The active cases of COVID-19 have started decreasing in India and people have already begun to move out for work. Travel has also started. Moreover, it has been a long time since cine-goers have been missing theatres. Hence, it’s not impractical to expect the film to bring the audience back to the theatres.

Diljit Dosanjh holds a huge fan following in North India especially Punjab. And COVID-19 has been pretty under control recently in the region. One of the major territories to perform for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, of course, will be Punjab and Delhi. But only time will tell how much exactly these states will contribute. Mumbai and other states will also be expected to contribute decently.

But will Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari really become successful in bringing the audience back to cinema halls. Well, we ask the question directly to you. Let us know in the poll below:

Meanwhile, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari was earlier announced to release on November 13 but than got postponed for a November 15 release. The film, set in Mumbai of the nineties, is directed by Abhishek Sharma, who has earlier handled the genre in films such as Tere Bin Laden, Tere Bin Laden: Dead And Alive, The Shaukeens, and The Zoya Factor.

Ace actor, Manoj Bajpayee who has also shown his dancing skills in the film recently said that dancing in the movies is something he would have liked to explore more. Manoj shakes a leg after a long time before the camera, for the song Basanti in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

“I would have liked to explore dance in movies more, but there was little scope for it in my choice of movies. I did enjoy dancing to the catchy beats of ‘Basanti’. It reminded me of ‘Satya‘,” Manoj said referring to his 1998 film that saw him groove to the song “Sapne mein milti hai”.

