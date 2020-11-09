Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari has been confirmed for a theatrical release in the Diwali weekend. The comedy starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh will hit the big screens across India on November 15.

This is Bollywood’s first theatrical release in India this year since Angrezi Medium opened on March 13. Theatres all over the country were closed owing to lockdown shortly after the Irrfan Khan-starrer had released.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari was earlier scheduled to open on November 13. The final release date has been announced by producers Zee Studios on Monday.

The film, set in Mumbai of the nineties, is directed by Abhishek Sharma, who has earlier handled the genre in films such as Tere Bin Laden, Tere Bin Laden: Dead And Alive, The Shaukeens, and The Zoya Factor.

Meanwhile, actor Manoj Bajpayee has impressed many with his acting skills, but dancing in the movies is something he would have liked to explore more.

Bajpayee shakes a leg after a long time before the camera, for the song “Basanti” in his upcoming film, “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari“.

“I would have liked to explore dance in movies more, but there was little scope for it in my choice of movies. I did enjoy dancing to the catchy beats of ‘Basanti’. It reminded me of ‘Satya’,” Manoj Bajpayee said referring to his 1998 film that saw him groove to the song “Sapne mein milti hai”.

“I am not a big fan of dancing, but I surely don’t mind when it facilitates storytelling like in this track. I did have a good time after all and I hope people enjoy this little surprise from me,” added Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his acclaimed roles in films as “Satya”, “Pinjar”, “Raajneeti”, “Gangs Of Wasseypur” and “Aligarh”.

