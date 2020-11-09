For the past few days, actor-model and fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman has been dominating headlines. The actor stirred controversy after sharing a controversial image of him running on a south Goa beach in the nude. He shared the image on account of his 55th birthday.

Soman’s controversial picture went viral on social media and now he is booked for obscenity under section 294 of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Amidst the controversy, the actor shared a cryptic post talking about the opinions of the public and the many understanding levels.

Taking to Instagram, the Made in India star shared a picture of himself in a pair of black shorts as he worked out or soaked in the sunshine. Milind Soman wrote, “There are as many opinions as there are people in the world. Most opinions come from what we are trained or taught or conditioned to think by other people, from books we have read and in recent times, even from marketing and advertising.”

Milind Soman’s post continued reading, “Some opinions come from a deeper understanding of the self, the world and of life. Each one of us chooses what we wish to believe so that we can be happy. In earlier times it was not so, life was harder, we did not have this freedom to think as individuals and yet be together. But as we progress, as humans, we begin to understand more and more of who we are, and we will begin to treasure more and more the things that truly matter, and to let go of the things that keep us enslaved. #mondaymood #health #life #fun #happiness 📷 @ankita_earthy”

While the controversy has not died down yet, celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani took to her Twitter handle and expressed her disappointment after Goa Police filed a case against him for allegedly promoting obscenity. She wrote on the microblogging site, “is this true that Milind has been served with FIR? for being nude on a beach? what is going on? So much censorship is killing the vibe..not that there was one but still. enjoy this #vaporwave wallpaper…#sundayvibes”

In spite of all the controversy, Milind Soman did not stop to encourage netizens towards a healthy lifestyle. He shared yet another post on Instagram shedding Monday motivation with another bare torso workout. He shared a video acing a headstand and we are in awe.

Watch the video here:

