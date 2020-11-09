



Milind Soman has created quite a stir after he posted his n*ked picture running on the Goan beach. He must not have expected to invite so much trouble for himself after his Birthday. But it looks like the Birthday suit of the birthday boy did not go down well with the people.

Soman rang in his 55th Birthday with the n*de picture, clicked by wife Ankita Konwar. Later, the actor reportedly got booked for obscenity. Now, actor Pooja Bedi has come out in his support.

According to reports in Spotboye, Pooja Bedi extended her support to Milind Soman and defended his nude photo. Pooja said that there is “absolutely nothing obscene” about the picture shared by Soman and called it “aesthetic”.

On Twitter, Pooja Bedi tweeted, “Absolutely nothing obscene about @milindrunning aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more! His crime is being good looking, famous & setting benchmarks! If nudity is a crime, all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can’t make it acceptable!” Check out the tweet below:

A bsolutely nothing obscene about @milindrunning aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more!

His crime is being good looking,famous & setting bench marks!

If nudity is a crime all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can’t make it acceptable! pic.twitter.com/vTTAK8whIi — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) November 8, 2020

The actress compared Milind’s picture with those of naked Naga sadhus and stated that smearing ash on one’s face cannot make nudity acceptable. She said that obscenity lies in the minds of the viewer imagining more. According to Bedi, Soman’s crime was not posting the nude photo but was that he is being good looking, famous, and setting benchmarks.

Meanwhile, last week, Milind Soman made a tweet, sharing a picture of his nude beach run, and wrote, “Happy Birthday to me! #55.” After the photo was shared on the internet, Milind was booked for obscenity. In the past few days, actress Poonam Pandey also got into legal trouble for shooting an ‘obscene’ video in Goa. Check out Soman’s much in question picture below:

Well, do you guys agree with Pooja Bedi’s thoughts on Milind Soman’s picture? Share your views in the comments section below.

