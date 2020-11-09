Katrina Kaif is chilling in the Maldives currently and shared fresh and lovely pictures of herself on her Instagram. But that’s not what’s making the headlines but her glittery saree that you need this Diwali to look like a Patakha is grabbing the eyeballs.

Katrina is one hell of a poser and her Instagram feed proves the same. The Bharat actress keeps sharing her lovely picture and videos and keeps her fans updated about her life.

Katrina Kaif wore a sequin saree from Manish Malhotra’s new collection called Ruhaaniyat and looked beautiful as ever. It’s a six-yard chiffon saree in grape rose ombre shade and the actress paired it with some exquisite statement jewellery.

The Bharat actress wore a sleeveless silk blouse with the saree and for makeup, Katrina chose soft glam. She kept her eyes smokey with bronze and metallic hues with perfectly sculpted cheekbones with loads of highlighter and glossy pink lips.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kaif captioned it, “Diwali ready in this stunning AMEYA set from @Kalyanjewellers_official. 🪔 Enjoy #traditionsoftogetherness safe at home this #Diwali 🪔 #TraditionsOfTogtherness #AmeyaCelebrationWear @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld 📸 @abheetgidwani”

Commenting on Katrina Kaif’s picture, Vaani Kapoor wrote, “So pretty ♥️”. Manish Malhotra also left heart emojis on her picture. Mini Mathur also commented on Kat’s picture and wrote, “Oooof ! You look beautiful kat ❤️”.

This Manish Malhotra saree costs Rs 1,35,000 on his website and if you’re someone who likes vintage colour and vibes, this Katrina saree would be a perfect match this Diwali for you.

A while ago, The Bharat actress just shared a pretty picture of herself looking like her own sunshine and captioned it, “Mood 🌞 💛🟡 sooo happy to be getting back to working with my team everyday ….( missed everyone in person as lovely as zoom is 😌)”

Isn’t she beautiful?

Tell us in the comments below if you liked Katrina Kaif’s sequins saree.

